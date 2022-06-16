Is Southern Charm Responsible for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Reunion? You Decide

Watch : Craig Conover Relives EMBARRASSING Fan Meet & Greet

The Bravo Cinematic Universe is no doubt bountiful, having blessed us mere mortals with countless Real Housewives memes, Top Chef meltdowns and Below Deck disasters. But what if we also have the network—more specifically, Southern Charm—to thank for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's long-awaited reunion?

Hear us out. While the series—which centers on a group of friends living the high life in Charleston, South Carolina—may not be directly responsible for the couple getting back together after calling off their engagement in 2004, it almost certainly acted as a catalyst. Cast members Madison LeCroy and Craig Conover played the biggest part, first bringing up the rumors that would spiral into a full-blown scandal during the season seven Southern Charm reunion.

From there, a complicated web involving Madison, Craig, J.Lo, Alex Rodriguez, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll was spun. Now, in anticipation of Southern Charm's upcoming eighth season, we're attempting to untangle it.