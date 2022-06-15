These Amazon Shopper-Loved Motivational Water Bottles Are on Sale for Less Than $12

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Chances are, you've seen these colorful motivational water bottles everywhere. Not only do they feature time markers indicating when you should be taking a water break, they're also accompanied by uplifting and encouraging messages like "Remember your goal," "Keep chugging" and "Don't give up" to help you get enough water throughout the way. While staying hydrated is important year round, it's even more so now that it's summer since we tend to lose more fluid through sweat.
Lucky for us, Amazon just put some of these shopper-fave motivational water bottles on sale and the discounts are really good!
For instance, Venture Pal's half gallon water bottle with 4,000-plus five-star reviews is on sale right now for just $9. Considering the original price is $21, you're getting a really good deal. But that's not the only water bottle that's on sale right now.
We've rounded up some of the best deals on motivational water bottles on Amazon right now. Check those out below.
Venture Pal Half Gallon Water Bottle
This half gallon water bottle has over 4,000 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers love how durable it is. There are over 10 colors to choose from, and several options are on sale for as low as $9. You may want to get one for you and your friends!
Elyphne 32 oz. Motivational Water Bottle with Removable Straw & Time Markers
This 32-ounce bottle features a soft silicone straw that you can move, plus a strap which makes it easy to carry around. They're originally $20, but you can get it on sale today for $10.
MEITAGIE 32 oz. Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Fruit Strainer
If you need a little flavor in your water, this bottle comes with a strainer for you to put fruits. There are over 15 colors to choose from, and it's on sale now for just $10.
As one reviewer wrote, "I really like this water bottle! It is very sturdy and the color is vibrant. The quality is impressive! I enjoyed the little strap for carrying, although it does not appear to be made removable for washing the bottle. I really like that the lid closure has a lock so it doesn't accidentally get bumped open. Overall a great deal for a fun bottle. The color options are great, too, it was hard to choose!"
Giotto Large Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Giotto's Large Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle is so popular among Amazon shoppers, it has over 8,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "I love it!!! It has totally helped me be more aware of how much water I'm drinking throughout the day. The pop top and straw combo are super convenient, especially because this water bottle is BIG, and the carry strap and indentations on the sides for grip make it easier to carry."
This half gallon bottle is originally $23, but you can get it today for $12.
Venture Pal Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker - 1 Gallon
This one gallon motivational water bottle is another option that comes highly recommended by reviewers, it has over 8,600 five-star reviews. As one reviewer wrote, "This baby is much bigger than expected but I love it! It has a sturdy grip, a cute color, and is made of thicker material than what I expected. I fill it up each morning and take it to work. The little marks are helpful reminders and motivation to stay hydrated!"
It's originally $25, but you can get one today for as low as $11.
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Paracord Handle & Removable Straw
Although is bottle from Fidus is a little pricier than the options above, you're still getting an amazing deal at $18. Plus, it's an Amazon best-seller with over 25,000 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "Do yourself a favor and buy this now!" We couldn't agree more.
P.S. This motivational bottle is from the same brand as the one Khloe Kardashian used on the May 5, 2022 episode of The Kardashians and it's on sale as well!
