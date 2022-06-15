What Amber Heard Plans to Tell Her Daughter About Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Watch : Amber Heard Believes She Only Spoke Truth During Trial

Amber Heard is trying her best to look toward the future.

In recent months, the Aquaman actress and her ex Johnny Depp were at the center of a public defamation trial that played out for viewers all around the world. But more than two weeks after a jury reached a verdict and found Heard liable of defaming Depp, the mom of Oonagh Paige Heard is picturing a future focused on parenthood.

"I get to be a mom full time," she told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, "where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."

Last July, Heard surprised her Instagram followers when she announced the arrival of her daughter. In her social media post, Heard expressed her desire to have a child "on my own terms" and wanted to help normalize not wanting "a ring in order to have a crib."

While Heard has tried to keep her motherhood journey private, her breakup from Depp is a different story.