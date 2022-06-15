Real Housewives of Dubai Star Caroline Stanbury's Must-Haves Include a $4 Beauty Staple

We interviewed Caroline Stanbury because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bravo fans have missed Caroline Stanbury since Ladies of London wrapped in 2017. The three-season show ended with Caroline's goodbyes to the cast as she headed for a new life in Dubai. Now, viewers are catching up with Caroline in the new series The Real Housewives of Dubai. The season just started, but the ladies are already delivering drama, fashion, and opulence. What more can we want? Oh, right, that fabulous lifestyles.
The reality TV veteran shared some of her must-haves with E! News, including a $4 product that she's been using for years. Even if you don't have a Real Housewives-level budget, you can channel Caroline's glamour with some of her favorite products.
The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET/PT on Bravo and is available the next day on Peacock.
Caroline Stanbury's Must-Have Products
E!: A light pink/nude color seems to be your signature look. What lip products should we use to emulate that look?
CS: My make-up Artist Maria Doyle uses a combination of Charlotte Tilbury's Penelope Pink and Kim K.W mixed together to create the perfect pinky nude.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink
The Charlotte Tilbury Penelope Pink lipstick is a nude beige shade with subtle pink undertones. It delivers a hydrating satin finish and easy-to-build coverage.
This lipstick has 88.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Kim K.W.
This pinky nude color was inspired by Kim Kardashian's signature pout. It has a soft, satin finish with buildable coverage.
Real Housewives stars Margaret Josephs and Kyle Richards recommended this shade. This lipstick has 76.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
E!: What go-to beauty product have you been using the longest?
CS: The Gimme Brow by Benefit Cosmetics.
This eyebrow gel comes in 10 colors and three sizes. It has 263.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 13,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kérastase Blond Absolu Cicaflash Intense Fortifying Treatment
E!: Your blonde hair is always on point. Are there any products you use to maintain your color at home?
CS: Thank you, I love to use Kerastase Blond Absolu Cicaflash Intense Fortifying Treatment.
This product has 19.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Essentially Enriched Body Lotion 48hr Moisture
E!: Real Housewives of Dubai is giving us some such an opulent aesthetic. On the flip side, are there any under $20 products that you swear by?
CS: I have loved Nivea Body Lotion 48H for many years I have used it, it is super hydrating.
This lotion has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask– Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles Treatments (20 Pairs)
E! As an experienced traveler, what's an item we need in our bags en route to a trip or vacation?
CS: Eye Patches. I use on every flight & never travel without them. You want to arrive to your new destination fresh & ready to go!
These hydrating eye masks have 14,700+ 5-star reviews.
Dime Optics X Becky G 333
You are always rocking glamorous sunglasses. Can you recommend a budget-friendly pair for those of us who want to rock your style at a lower price point?
CS: I Love Zara or Revolve for the latest fashion sunglasses, always amazing colors, styles too!
Lancaster Sun Beauty Velvet Fluid Milk SPF 50,
E!: Summer is a great reminder to be diligent with sunscreen. Which one is your favorite?
CS: Lancaster SPF 50 sun cream I don't like to sizzle , I love a non-sticky formula like this and have used for the longest time.
