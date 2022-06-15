Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Reunites With Micah McDonald to List House Where They Met

Watch : Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Denies Faking COVID to Skip Reunion

This house just went from being on our TV screens to on the market.

On Selling Sunset's fifth season, Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald quickly became a fan-favorite budding romance after working together on a special project. The property developer and real estate agent first crossed paths when Emma went to see Micah's development property nestled in Beverly Hills—and now, that stellar property is for sale for nearly $19 million.

The roughly 10,000-square-foot estate, which is listed with Emma at the Oppenheim Group, is stunning enough to make one never want to leave home.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house has unobstructed views from every room, a private glam space, double-sided walk in closets, a yoga studio and a theater big enough to accommodate 20 guests, according to the listing.

As for Emma's favorite part? In an exclusive interview with E! News, she shared that the "attention to detail" and "insane" view make this listing a "very unique home" compared to other modern properties in Los Angeles.