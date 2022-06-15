Travis Barker's Son Landon Has the Sweetest Things to Say About Stepmom Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Travis Barker's Son Releases GRUNGE ROCKER Line With Boohoo Man

The Kardashian-Barkers are one big, blissfully blended family.

Just ask Travis Barker's son—and Kourtney Kardashian's stepson—Landon Barker.

"She's amazing," the 18-year-old exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch June 14. "I love Kourt so much. I love expanding the family."

And now, following Kravis' Italian wedding last month, they're officially family.

"It was great to go out there and see my dad super happy with his new wife," the model-musician, whose mom is Shanna Moakler, shared. "It was honestly amazing. It was all a beautiful experience."

And he wasn't just talking about their love but also the fashion he and the guests—including Atiana De La Hoya, 22, and Alabama Barker, 16, as well as Kourt's kids, Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7—wore throughout the festivities.

Speaking of their rose-themed wedding attire, Landon explained, "It worked out very well and it was actually unplanned. I totally did not know everybody else was going to wear roses that night and then we pull up and we're all in roses. I was like, 'Hell yeah.'"