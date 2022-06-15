Love, Victor's Cast and Creators Reveal Why its Final Season Is More Important Than Ever

Watch : Love, Victor Stars Reflect on How Show Impacts LGBTQ+ Youth

Love, Victor is bidding farewell with a very important message.

The final season of the groundbreaking series, which dropped all eight episodes simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+ June 15, comes at a time of increased attacks against the young queer community that it celebrates and supports.

"As we're experiencing this resurgence of these draconian laws that are really terrible for LGBT youth—especially for trans youth—the Don't Say Gay bill in Florida, which is repugnant and egregious, " Love, Victor executive producer Brian Tanen told E! News, "I think it speaks to the fact that there are still people who would like to litigate queer people out of existence."

That's why the third and final season—which showcases the struggle, awkwardness and, ultimately, the reward of young, queer love—comes at such a vital time. It's a moment that wasn't lost on the cast, either.

"Right now, we need as much support as possible," Michael Cimino, who plays Victor, said. "There's so much going on in the world and it's so frustrating. It literally has nothing to do with [the politicians], but they're making decisions for people. It's horrible."

Cimino sees first-hand the impact the show can have, especially when he receives messages from fans.

"The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that say, ‘This show has changed my life because it inspired me to come out,'" he said, "Or ‘I watched the show with my family and it changed my mom's perspective about things.' That's my whole goal."