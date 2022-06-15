"Happy" Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement to Zawe Ashton

The ultimate MCU marriage.

Tom Hiddleston finally announced he is engaged to girlfriend Zawe Ashton in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published June 14, telling the outlet, "I'm very happy."

The news comes three months after the British couple sparked engagement rumors when the actress was photographed at the 2022 BAFTA Awards with a diamond ring on her left hand in March. At the time, E! News confirmed they were planning a walk down the aisle.

Tom, 41, and Zawe, 37, met back in 2019 while starring together in the play Betrayal, which marked the Broadway debut of both stars. The low-key couple waited until September 2021 to make their red carpet debut, appearing together at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Tom joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the supervillain Loki in 2011's Thor, before starring in five other Marvel movies and the mega-popular Disney+ series, Loki, which is currently shooting its second season in England.