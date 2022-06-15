Sami Sheen Shares How Mom Denise Richards Really Feels About Her OnlyFans Career

Charlie Sheen may not approve of his 18-year-old daughter's OnlyFans account, but his ex Denise Richards seems to be a fan.
Earlier this week, spoke out against Sami Sheen's latest career move after she promoted a new profile on the adult platform. Though Charlie was less than receptive to the idea, Sami recently shared in a Q&A on Instagram Stories that her mom—who was married to the Two and a Half Men actor from 2002 to 2006—has a differing opinion on the matter.
"My mom is very supportive," Sami shared on June 15, after a follower asked if Charlie and Denise were aware of her OnlyFans page. The content creator also addressed her decision to join the website in another post, saying that the "only thing that matters is making sure that you're comfortable with what you're posting & remembering that all bodies are beautiful."
Previously, Charlie, 56, told E! News in a statement following the launch of Sami's OnlyFans account, "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."
However, in a statement of her own, Denise told E! News that Sami's decision "wasn't based on whose house she lives in," adding, "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."
When Sami promoted her OnlyFans account on Instagram June 13, Denise—who mended her previously self-described "strained" relationship with her daughter earlier this year—shared her support. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum wrote in the comments section, "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you."
In addition to Sami, Denise shares daughter Lola, 17, with Charlie. The Wild Things actress is also mom to daughter Eloise, 11, who she adopted in 2011.