Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale: Score $4 Panties, $15 Bras & More Amazing Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Truth be told, it's always a good time to shop for underwear — you're always going to need it. Right now, it's the perfect time to stock up because the Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale is happening now and over 3,000 options are on sale for up to 60% off.

If you're in the market for some new bras, their Sexy Tee Bra line is on sale for just $15. The line features push-up styles in both lace and smooth, lightly-lined demi bras and more. Considering most of these bras typically cost $40, you're getting an incredible deal at $15.

It's also a really good time to stock up on panties as many styles and colors are on sale for around $4-$5. If you're looking for some sexy, cute and comfy lingerie, you can find teddies starting at $25. We're loving this top-rated lace-back mini slip dress, originally $50, for just $24.

We've rounded up some of the best deals you can score at the Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Sale. Check those out below.