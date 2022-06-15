Hailey Bieber Reveals How She and Justin Bieber Have Grown Closer Amid Their Health Scares

Hailey Bieber is giving an update on husband Justin Bieber's health.
"He's doing really well," the model, 25, said during a June 15 interview on Good Morning America. "He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK and I'm just grateful that he's fine."
Justin, 28, announced on June 10 that he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and that it had caused temporary paralysis in parts of his face, resulting in him postponing some of his Justice World Tour shows.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," the singer told his 241 million Instagram followers in a video. "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."
Since then, he's continued to keep his fans in the loop on how he's doing. The "Baby" artist has also received an outpouring of kind messages.
"The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family," Hailey said on GMA. "Like, every single person has sent well-wishes, advice, recommendations."
It wasn't that long ago that Hailey had her own health scare. Back in March, the model experienced what she described as "stroke-like symptoms" and was taken to the hospital, where she underwent a heart procedure.
"The conclusion was that I had a blood clot that traveled into my heart," Hailey said in an April YouTube video while recalling her hospitalization. "My blood clot actually escaped through the flap or the hole in my heart and it traveled to my brain and that is why I suffered a TIA [a transient ischemic attack]."
However, Hailey told GMA she's been feeling "a lot better" since then. "You know, I had a procedure done to close this hole in my heart, and I'm just giving my body the time to heal and recover," she continued. "It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure, just giving myself the time to be able to, like, work out again and feel, like, normal if that makes sense. But I'm doing well now, and I'm not having to be on any medication anymore. So, I feel good."
Through it all, Justin and Hailey have leaned on each other.
"Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost in a way forces you to have to just be upfront about what's going on so people understand what you're going through, and I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversation," she said. "And I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer ‘cause you're going through this together. You're being there for each other, you're supporting each other and there's just something that really bonds you through these times."
Hailey, who recently launched her Rhode skincare line, also said the experience taught her an important lesson.
"This is a dream of mine that this is here and that it's come out today," she said about the brand, noting she worked on it for nearly two-and-a-half years. "So getting closer and closer to realizing that dream and having these random bumps in the round, I mean, I think it makes you stronger in a way. It gives you resilience….I had to find the balance through everything. But also, it really showed me, like, prioritizing what's important. And to me, I had to take care of myself, I had to be healthy, I had to put things to the side, I had to cancel things. And I think that was an important lesson for me to learn about what do you prioritize, what's important?"
As she put it, "Sometimes life forces you to learn it."