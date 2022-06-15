Hailey Bieber Reveals How She and Justin Bieber Have Grown Closer Amid Their Health Scares

Watch : Justin Bieber Updates Fans on Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Hailey Bieber is giving an update on husband Justin Bieber's health.

"He's doing really well," the model, 25, said during a June 15 interview on Good Morning America. "He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK and I'm just grateful that he's fine."

Justin, 28, announced on June 10 that he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and that it had caused temporary paralysis in parts of his face, resulting in him postponing some of his Justice World Tour shows.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," the singer told his 241 million Instagram followers in a video. "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

Since then, he's continued to keep his fans in the loop on how he's doing. The "Baby" artist has also received an outpouring of kind messages.

"The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family," Hailey said on GMA. "Like, every single person has sent well-wishes, advice, recommendations."