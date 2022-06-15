The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Teaser Is Scarier Than We Expected

Watch : "Pretty Little Liars" Star Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant

A is officially back.

In the new teaser for HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, released June 15, a hooded figure takes their sweet time burning and ripping up photos of high school clique Imogen (Bailee Madison) Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria) and Karen (Mallory Bechtel). As the mysterious menace destroys the pics, a scary piano version of the Pretty Little Liars theme song plays in the background, sending chills down our back.

If this teaser is any indication, the HBO Max spin-off is going to be a terrifying watch. And with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa leading the series, there's no doubt that there will be some twists and turns thrown in the mix.

So what do we know about this tantalizing take on the OG series? Well, it takes place in present-day Millwood, Penn. and features an entirely new group of girls, who, according to HBO Max, are "made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago."

And Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that the original show will be heavily referenced in the new iteration. "We love the idea that Rosewood exists," he told Entertainment Weekly. "There are Easter eggs throughout the season."