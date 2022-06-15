The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Teaser Is Scarier Than We Expected

HBO Max dropped the first Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin teaser, proving that A has nothing on their scary new successor. Watch the preview here!

A is officially back.

In the new teaser for HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, released June 15, a hooded figure takes their sweet time burning and ripping up photos of high school clique Imogen (Bailee Madison) Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria) and Karen (Mallory Bechtel). As the mysterious menace destroys the pics, a scary piano version of the Pretty Little Liars theme song plays in the background, sending chills down our back.

If this teaser is any indication, the HBO Max spin-off is going to be a terrifying watch. And with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa leading the series, there's no doubt that there will be some twists and turns thrown in the mix.

So what do we know about this tantalizing take on the OG series? Well, it takes place in present-day Millwood, Penn. and features an entirely new group of girls, who, according to HBO Max, are "made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago."

And Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that the original show will be heavily referenced in the new iteration. "We love the idea that Rosewood exists," he told Entertainment Weekly. "There are Easter eggs throughout the season."

In addition, this is a scarier version of PLL, with star Madison saying, "It's a reimagination of what worked so well and what people loved, but we're leaning into the horror and the mystery of it all."

But don't rule out a possible cameo from one of the original stars, Spencer (Troian Bellisario), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Alison (Sasha Pieterse) Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Aria (Lucy Hale), just yet. When asked about an appearance on the spin-off during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, Shay said, "Never say never."

The first three episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiere July 28 on HBO Max.

