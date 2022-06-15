Where Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Really Stand With Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Just call this crew one big modern family.
When Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox finalized their divorce in February after 10 years of marriage, the couple made it their goal to be friendly co-parents to their three children Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. (Brian also shares Kassius Lijah, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)
But as Megan moved on with Machine Gun Kelly and Brian found love with now-pregnant Sharna Burgess, some wondered if these friendly exes still got along. The short answer is absolutely yes.
In a new interview on The Viall Files podcast, Brian said he always wanted to see his ex happy. "The person that Megan chooses to be with…there aren't many things that I have control over nor do I want to have control over," he told host Nick Viall on the June 15 episode. "I want my kids to have their life with their mom. I want their mom to be happy."
As for Sharna, she detailed a moment nearly five months into her relationship with Brian where she ran into Megan at the same restaurant.
After making eye contact for a brief moment, the Dancing With the Stars pro knew she wanted to reach out privately and break the ice.
Sharna recalled texting Brian's ex writing, "'I'm around your kids all the time. If you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know,'" she said. "'They are amazing kids. I love them and if there's any way I can support in being part of this situation, let me know.'" According to Sharna, Megan "really appreciated that."
The friendly relationship, which Brian says the kids absolutely notice, is something he's always hoped for. "The fact that they know that Sharna can openly talk to their mom also about things is invaluable," Brian said. "It really is."
As Brian and Sharna prepare to welcome their first child together, both are overwhelmed with the support they have received from friends and strangers alike. It's something the Beverly Hills, 90210 star doesn't take for granted as he blends two families together.
"With the whole relationship, from the very start, the kids have been very loving and open with Sharna. There hasn't been any friction" Brian said. "The kids were great but people in general…were very welcoming and very loving of the pairing of the two of us together. It's been a really great situation."