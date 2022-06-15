Mathis Family Matters' Camara Teases a "Good Time" This Season

Watch : Mathis Family Matters OFFICIAL Trailer

Camara Mathis Webb is swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about E!'s new reality series, Mathis Family Matters.

The show will offer fans of Judge Greg Mathis' eponymous series a rare look into his life outside the courtroom, which of course includes his 34-year-old daughter, Camara. Affectionately known as "Momma Mathis" because she's always embraced the big sister role with her siblings—Jade, 37, Greg Jr., 33 and Amir, 31—she is an entertainment lawyer married to Ryan Webb. The couple is parents to Nora, 5, and Zara, 8 months, who will be making their reality television debut right alongside their parents.

Teasing what's to come during Mathis Family Matters' inaugural season—premiering Sunday, June 19—Camara exclusively told E! News that viewers should "just be ready for a good time." Sure, the show will also feature the "trials and tribulations" her family faces, but, as she put it, "overall it's just a bunch of fun, a bunch of love and people who are there for each other."