Mathis Family Matters' Camara Teases a "Good Time" This Season

Camara Mathis Webb is swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about E!'s new reality series, Mathis Family Matters.
The show will offer fans of Judge Greg Mathis' eponymous series a rare look into his life outside the courtroom, which of course includes his 34-year-old daughter, Camara. Affectionately known as "Momma Mathis" because she's always embraced the big sister role with her siblings—Jade, 37, Greg Jr., 33 and Amir, 31—she is an entertainment lawyer married to Ryan Webb. The couple is parents to Nora, 5, and Zara, 8 months, who will be making their reality television debut right alongside their parents.
Teasing what's to come during Mathis Family Matters' inaugural season—premiering Sunday, June 19—Camara exclusively told E! News that viewers should "just be ready for a good time." Sure, the show will also feature the "trials and tribulations" her family faces, but, as she put it, "overall it's just a bunch of fun, a bunch of love and people who are there for each other."
Camara wasn't always excited about the idea of a reality series, though. "I was a little hesitant," she admitted, "but I think doing it with my family made me a lot more comfortable because I know who we are."
And who, exactly, is that? "We love to have a good time," Camara added, "And we love hard. We're always there for each other."
Mathis Family Matters won't just focus on the group as a whole, though. Along with her siblings, Camara will share her own career, family life and more. As she told E!, "I'm the only one who's married and has a family on my own, and I think that is definitely a central part of my story."
In fact, she and her husband just welcomed their second child right before Mathis Family Matters started filming. As such, her storyline will also involve what she described as "trying to figure out who I am as a mother, trying to balance motherhood, being a wife, and being a working mom."
In addition to being an entertainment attorney, Camara is also the co-founder of She Social, an event that unites women from different backgrounds. The celebration of sisterhood will be featured on the show, and it just might be the moment Camara's most excited for you to see. "That event was just so powerful and so emotional," Camara added, "and I'm just glad that we can see it."
Catch more of Camara on Mathis Family Matters, which premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!.