Inside Jenny Han's Decade-Long Journey to Bring The Summer I Turned Pretty to TV

Thirteen years later, Jenny Han is finally returning to Cousins Beach.

Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of the author's 2009 novel The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on June 17, delivering a new YA love triangle for audiences to obsess over. Centering on the complicated relationships between one girl and the two brothers she's grown up vacationing with, the show is a coming-of-age tale about the magic of firsts and the nostalgia that only a summer romance can deliver. (Basically, it's a Taylor Swift song come to life.)

While the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film franchise, which is based on Han's other bestselling trilogy, became a pop culture phenomenon after the first movie debuted on Netflix in 2018, the author had Summer on her mind for quite some time.

"It has been a really long journey," Han told E! News in a recent phone interview. "There had been interest in making it into a movie or a TV show, but it never felt quite right to me."