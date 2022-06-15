Amber Heard Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp Despite Legal Battle

Watch : Amber Heard Believes She Only Spoke Truth During Trial

Johnny Depp has a special place in Amber Heard's heart.

Just two weeks after losing an intense, six-week defamation trial, Heard shared she still has feelings for her ex-husband.

"I love him. I loved him with all my heart," she told NBC News' Savannah Guthrie in the second installment of her Today show interview which aired June 15. "And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And, I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all."

On June 1, Heard was found liable of defaming Depp in one of the most talked about and highly divisive court cases of the year. When asked by Guthrie if she thought that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had succeeded in completely humiliating her, Heard shared: "It feels as though he has."

"I'm not a good victim, I get it. I'm not a likable victim. I'm not a perfect victim," she said. "When I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as human and hear his own words, which is a promise to do this."