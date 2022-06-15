Get 2 Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel for the Price of 1

If you're not sure about shopping, check out these rave reviews from happy customers.

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel Reviews

A longtime fan of the cleanser said, "I have used this product for years. It leaves my skin clean and soft. More importantly it keeps my skin from breaking out. It smells very pleasant and a little bit goes a long way."

A QVC shopper explained, "The weather, here, has been so hot and humid. I want to feel, at the end of the day, that my skin is really clean and this cleanser does it. My skin feels clean and, yet, not dry at all. This is, by far, the BEST cleanser I have ever used. I love it!!!"

Another customer shared, "I've used this for almost five years and love it. I buy it on QVC when they package two together and those last me a very long time. This leaves my skin feeling great and has never irritated my skin. Definitely recommend."

Someone raved, "This product changed my skin! I have combination skin. My t zone gets a bit oily and my cheeks get dry patches, specially in the winter. Within a week this cleanser balanced my skin. I have sensitive skin and if I use this twice a day it does get a bit red but it goes away within a few minutes. It is not drying but you should use a good moisturizer and SPF."

"Love this cleanser , I have tried all of them, so decided to go with this line, so glad I did, wow, this takes off every bit of makeup, with little effort, smells good, lathers good, closes pores, makes your skin feel clean, no oily or greasy residue left behind, love it, great value," a QVC customer said.

A loyal shopper reviewed, "I have used this gel for years and I will continue to use it. It leaves my skin feeling and looking soft and clean. This is never harsh on my skin. It is a great deal for two bottles 16 oz. together. I never will be without it. Thank you QVC & PTR."

Another wrote, "I have been using Peter Thomas Roth products for many years. As always this product makes your face feel super clean without any heavy scent - just good old clean!!"

