Jason Momoa and Eiza González Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

It looks like the tide has turned for Jason Momoa and Eiza González.

After a brief romance, the Aquaman star and the Baby Driver actress have broken up, People and Entertainment Tonight report.

Momoa and González sparked romance rumors in May, about a month after he was spotted at the premiere of her movie Ambulance in April.

"They have been dating casually for a couple of months," a source close to González told E! News last month. "She really likes him. She is very focused on her career right now. But everyone loves him, and he is a fun guy to be around."

News of the pair's relationship came about four months after Momoa announced his split from Lisa Bonet. The Justice League celeb and the Cosby Show alum had been married for four years and together for almost two decades before the breakup.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they wrote in a joint statement shared to Instagram in January. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our children. Teaching our children what's possible – Living the prayer. May love prevail."