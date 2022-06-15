See Harry Styles Caught in a Love Triangle in Steamy My Policeman Trailer

Watch : The REAL Reason Harry Styles Wasn't Cast as Elvis

Where do we buy our ticket to the cinema?

Tensions are high in the first few seconds of Prime Video's My Policeman trailer, which dropped June 15. It opens with Harry Style's Tom gazing at a gallery painting with David Dawson's Patrick. "So," Patrick, a museum curator, begins, "how does it make you feel?

And let us tell you: We're feeling a lot.

Tom replies, "You can sense the waves and how strong they are, like swimming in strong surf. You feel they could crush you or take you under."

Under the spell of this love triangle. Viewers see Patrick stealing a kiss with Tom—and Tom kissing Marion on their wedding day.

If you haven't caught on already, My Policeman, based on the book by Bethan Roberts, follows Tom, Patrick and Marion in 1950s Britain before same sex relationships were made legal.