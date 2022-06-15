Exclusive

Miles Teller Has the Best Reaction to Wife Keleigh's TikTok Thirst Traps

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Miles Teller said wife Keleigh is feeling "the love" from Top Gun: Maverick fans after posting steamy videos of him on TikTok.

We feel the need, the need for Keleigh Teller's TikToks.

Miles Teller's wife has fans buzzing over her social media account after she started sharing some thirst trap videos of her leading man. And thankfully, he's OK those clips aren't considered classified footage. At least, for the Gen Xers on TikTok.

"To be fair, I think it's a generation that people have grievance towards, I think they're an audience maybe that people don't take as seriously," the Top Gun: Maverick star told E! News while at the FYC screening of his show The Offer June 14. "They think they're just like consumers [with] very quick attention spans, but it's shown through with something like Top Gun that they are just as much theater-goers as anybody else."

"So it's nice to take that audience seriously. And it's very fun," he continued. "I don't have very much [of a] social media presence. I have Twitter. I mainly use it for like news sources every once in a while to tweet something out. But I mostly use it as a consumer, not so much as a platform. And my wife's just been having fun with it 'cause obviously, she loves me more than anybody."

And Keleigh is certainly feeling the love from fans of #TellerTok. As Miles noted, she "wanted to give them a good amount of material."

James Veysey/Shutterstock

One buzz-worthy detail Keleigh might not be loving? His Top Gun mustache. 

Miles' facial hair has caught the attention of fans on social media, who've been sharing tribute videos with the hashtag #topgunmustache. When asked for tips on growing facial hair quickly, "just be confident," he told E!. "I've always been a fan of a good mustache and my wife couldn't wait for me to shave it. So look who's laughing now!"

—Reporting by Marisa Sullivan

