Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Share Father's Day Gift Ideas

If you thought that a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lifestyle was out of your budget, think again. It turns out that Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky love shopping for affordable finds just like the rest of us. The pair shared their Father's Day gift recommendations with thoughtful picks for dads.
"We're here talking about Father's Day gifts and what a perfect person to have with me, the best father in the world," Kyle told Amazon shoppers during a livestream. Mauricio commented, "I can't wait for Father's Day. It's one of my favorite days because I have four daughters and they all take care of me and Kyle takes care of me. It's just such a great day."
Kyle and Mauricio picked out clothes, accessories, travel gear, tech gadgets, pet products, grooming essentials, bar essentials, and more gifts that will ship to your dad in time for Father's Day.
Clothes and Accessories Gifts
Waldeal Men's Baseball Cap Girl Dad Embroidery Vintage Distressed Unconstruc
Kyle said, "Look how cute. Girl dad. He always thought that he'd have sons when he was growing up."
"I planned all my life to have a football team or a basketball team, four or five sons, to take them skiing and do all sorts of different things. I ended up with four amazing girls. I wouldn't trade it for the world. I'm just thrilled. Maybe, I'll have some male grandkids though, you never know," Mauricio added. This hat comes in three colors.
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
Mauricio shared, "These are some of my favorite aviators since forever. They're so cool right now with Top Gun: Maverick out. They make them in a few different colors. I want a few more pairs."
Kyle added, "Nobody makes an aviator like Ray-Ban and that's a fact. I have them in gold and black. I love them, love them, love them." These sunglasses have 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Skagen Aaren Colored Silicone Quartz Minimalistic 41mm Watch
"My husband has a thing about the color red because our company The Agency's color is red. He loves to have anything red. We call it Agency Red. This watch is Agency Red. Men love watches," Kyle revealed.
Mauricio explained, "I think this is really cool. It has a really nice thin profile to it. The rubber band feels amazing. I really am digging this red. It's a perfect red. It's literally Agency Red. It looks super sharp. I'm digging this a lot."
This watch comes in 12 additional colors and it has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet RFID Blocking
Mauricio shared, "This is amazing. It's my favorite, a nice, thin wallet. It's great to hold credit cards. There's a little section for your ID. It's nice and thin. You can put it in your pocket. Guys love thin wallets. I use these and I put cash in the middle."
This wallet comes in 25 colors and it has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fossil Men's Neutra Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch
"This is a cool, masculine watch. I love the brown with the black. It's such a handsome look. It's really really nice. It's made by Fossil, a great brand that lasts forever. I have a few nice Fossils. It's got a great profile. It's an absolutely wonderful piece," Mauricio shared.
This watch comes in 21 colors and it has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Self-Care and Grooming Gifts
Bro Mask Hydrating Anti Aging Sheet Masks Contains Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrolyzed Collagen for Face Care & Acne Treatment by Jaxon Lane (4 Pack)
Kyle revealed, "For the first time ever, my husband started asking me about skincare. It makes me laugh because he's the most low-maintenance."
Mauricio said, "It's gonna give me a little bit more of a youthful glow. It's gonna hydrate and firm up. Up until recently, I didn't really care about this stuff because I kind of liked the rugged look and the wrinkles. I cannot wait to put this on tonight. I like the name even more."
Kyle suggested, "We can do this together. We can wear these and watch our shows together."
Recoup Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller- 6 Hours Cold Relief
Kyle said, "It feels good. You can make it cold and put it in the freezer. Massage yourself with this. This is such a great gift."
This cryosphere has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coty Aspen for Men Cologne Spray
Kyle said, "This cologne, I absolutely love. The bottle's beautiful. It's a great, great, great Father's Day gift."
Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 3000, 13 Piece Mens Grooming Kit
Mauricio shared, "I use this. It's how I keep trim. It has 13 pieces to trim. It has a nose trimmer too. This is a 10, an absolute necessity."
This trimmer 74,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Travel Gifts
Yougai Professional Grooming Kit With Luxurious Travel Case
Mauricio insisted, "This is an absolute must-have. I love these things. It has absolutely everything you need. Amazing travel kit. It's super thin. It fits right into your toiletry bag. It has everything for foot care, hand care, and facial care—all of it one great, little box. It's very well-organized. This is an absolute 10. This is one of the items I was so excited to share."
This set also comes in pink and it has 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KPL Large 32 Inch Duffel Bags
"This is one of these items that I've been waiting to show. It's fantastic. It's long and it fits perfectly in the trunk of a car. It's rugged and you look cool when you have this. It's absolutely stunning. We go away for the weekends a lot. This is just perfect to take with me and it looks good too. It's super stylish," Mauricio said.
This bag has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vorspack Toiletry Bag Hanging Dopp Kit for Men Water Resistant Canvas Shaving Bag with Large Capacity for Travel-
Kyle declared, "This is something that everyone needs all the time."
Mauricio agreed, adding, "This is a no-brainer. This is a toiletry bag. You need one of these. As men, we love these. You can't have enough of these. This one fits very well in your luggage as you're packing. It's a great material, a really nice heavy-duty fabric. This is great. This is really well-organized. It has multiple function in the interior. The zippers are really easy to use. The leather just feels so beautiful."
This toiletry fits a lot of your essentials, comes in 6 colors, and it has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Acrodo Floating Waterproof Dry Bag Backpack - Outdoor Rucksack for Tactical, Travel, Camping Gear & Hiking accessories
Mauricio declared, "This has me written all over it. I love going paddle boarding in the river. You can keep everything dry and be comfortable with this. If you happen to lose this, it floats."
Kyle explained, "We do this all the time. My husband packs our phones and snacks in this when we go on the river." This bag comes in three colors and two sizes.
Gadgets and Tech Gifts
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 22 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone
"I love these. I use them to travel. I'm traveling all over the world right now. I put them on when I'm on the airplane. It's the only way to chill, sleep, watch movies, and relax. I just absolutely love these! A great product," Mauricio explained.
Kyle said, "Me too. When I'm traveling, I always have noise-cancelling headphones. That's how I sleep on the plane."
There are 7 colors to choose from. These headphones have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose Frames Tenor, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Rectangular, Black
"This item is really cool. This is one of those items that I wanted to share. Check these out. I look like Tom Cruise right now. They're Bose. They're smart, so they have speakers in them and you can talk with them. Go on a hike with these or play golf. You can hear the music and have a ton of fun. These are great. Your husbands and dads will love these glasses. These are a must-have for Father's Day." Mauricio explained.
Kyle added, "Girls can wear these too. I think I look pretty cute in these."
Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger, 15W Fast Charging iPhone Charger Stand for iPhone 13, 12, Pro, Pro Max, Mini, AirPods
"This is awesome. Put this on your nightstand. Put your phone on it. This is brilliant. It's just awesome. It looks really nice and sleek, contemporary and modern. It looks amazing. I absolutely love it," Mauricio said.
This charger has 2,200+ 5-tar Amazon reviews.
iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
Mauricio said, "This charger is really cool. There's no slip. You can literally charge your phone as your walking. This is good to put in your bag when you travel. Love this thing. It's sturdy too. It's got a good quality."
Golf Gifts
PUTT-A-BOUT Par Three Golf Putting Green
Mauricio remarked, "This next one is a really exciting piece for me. I mean, there's no question that this was properly suited out for me." Kyle revealed, "This is what my husband does all day long when he's at home. He walks around with a golf club when he's on the phone doing a business call."
Mauricio added, "I just love it. I have a bunch of putters around the house. This item is clearly something I absolutely love."
This putting green has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PGA TOUR Men's Airflux Solid Mesh Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt
Kyle shared, "My husband lives in golf shirts." Mauricio said, "I am not taking this off. The material is absolutely fantastic. It's got a great feel, nice, lightweight, and breathable. I'm really digging this polo shirt."
Amazon has this polo in 50 colors with sizes ranging from small to 4X and it has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pet Gifts
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle, Leak Proof Portable Puppy Water Dispenser with Drinking Feeder for Pets Outdoor Walking, Hiking, Travel, Food Grade Plastic
Kyle said, "We have a lot of dogs. When we travel, my husband shines as a dog dad. He always takes the dogs to the park and they go on long walks. This is really cool."
Mauricio shared, "I think this is amazing. We need one for Aspen because we constantly need this for water with them for long hikes."
This also comes in pink. The MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle has 22,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen)
Mauricio said, "This is a dog camera for treat tossing." Kyle elaborated, "You have an app and you can watch your dogs when you're out. You can also give them treats through there. I've talked about this before. This is such a fun gift."
This camera has 23,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bar and Beverage Gifts
Dragon Glassware Whiskey Decanter, With Diamond Glasses and Base
Kyle shared, "I always love to buy my husband barware stuff because he loves his bar. He takes pride in his bar. I really think that this set is so cool." Mauricio added, "I think it's awesome. These are great glasses and it just looks good. This looks good on anybody's bar. Definitely the diamond vibe going on."
Kyle joked, "It's the Real House Husbands of Beverly Hills bar set."
Yeti Rambler 12 oz. Colster Can Insulator for Standard Size Cans
Mauricio shared, "This is what I would want as a gift. I love Yeti. It's one of my favorite brands. You can use this to keep cans, beers, Coca Cola, or whatever it is nice and cold. Yeti is amazing. It's lightweight and it's just awesome."
This can insulator has 19,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 22 colorways to choose from.
Fellow Carter Move Travel Mug
"This is for a coffee drinker. It's non-spill. It keeps your coffee nice and hot. If you like iced cold coffee, it also does that," Mauricio explained.
This travel mug is available in three sizes and eight colors. It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Home Gifts
Homesick Premium Scented Candle
Kyle explained, "We live in Southern California and Colorado. We have thee Homesick candles for Colorado and Southern California." Mauricio added, "They smell really nice. You can never have too many candles in a house. Just keep buying those."
This candle has options for every state and it has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vocevos RGBWW Bedside Lamps
"This light is so cool on a shelf, on a bar, or on a desk," Kyle said.
Mokoqi Magnetic Levitating Globe with LED Light
Kyle said, "Here's another fun product. This actually lights up. It's a cute globe." Mauricio added, "When it's on, it floats in mid-air, which is super cool."
This globe has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sonemone Throw Blanket Year Round Aztec Bohemian Home Cozy Couch Sofa Bed Beach Travel 50x60 Retro
Kyle shared, "This is cool just to have draped on a chair or a sofa. I love to have these when I have people over if anyone gets cold." Mauricio agreed, adding, "This material feels really nice. It's cozy, really soft, and the colors go with everything in your house."
This blanket comes in 11 colors and two sizes.
