Post Malone Shares How His Fiancée Helped Him After “Rough” Period With Alcohol

Post Malone is doing better now.
While promoting his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, the 26-year-old opened up about his past struggles with alcohol, calling himself "responsible now."
"It was to a really rough point, and I couldn't get up off the floor for weeks, " he shared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on June 12. "It was screwdrivers, it was vodka and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren't f--king there."
Despite having "so much guidance" from pals like Justin Bieber, Malone said recalled feeling like he was "trapped in" his own world with the destructive attitude of "I have to do what I want to do and that's what I'm going to do."
Eventually, the musician realized he needed "to do a lot less talking and a lot more listening" and began working on being more open to advice from others, including his fiancée, who he credits with helping him navigate his rough period.
"I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again," he said of his fiancée. "It's the guidance out of the dark into the light. She saved my f--king life—it's pretty epic."
The future is now bright and clear for Malone. In the candid interview with Howard Stern and Robin Quivers, the "Sunflower" rapper revealed that he recently welcomed a baby girl with his fiancée, whose identity he has kept private.
And while he said he's still "learning," Malone noted that going forward, he just "wants to be better every f--king day."
He added, "All we can do is just don't be a dickhead, that's the golden rule."
Malone's confessions come one month after his rep confirmed to E! News that he was expecting his first child.
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he told E! News in a statement in May. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."