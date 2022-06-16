Pete Davidson Makes His Debut on The Kardashians at Long Last

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA During Tahiti Vacation

Our long national nightmare is over—Pete Davidson has finally participated in filming a scene for The Kardashians.

It took until the season finale of the brood's Hulu show, but the disembodied voice of Kim Kardashian's boyfriend made itself heard in the June 16 episode—and it was worth the wait.

In a post-credits scene, Kim gives a shout-out to audio supervisor Paxy (a.k.a. Erin Paxton), who Kim says might know her more intimately than anybody.

"You have to meet Paxy," Kim tells someone standing behind her and off-camera during a confessional. "Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina."

And then it happens.

"More than me?" a familiar voice questions from off-screen. It is, of course, Pete.

"Not more than you," Kim comforts Pete. "But she's probably seen it."

When a person off-screen credited as "Producer"—who we can only assume is Paxy—tells Kim that she hasn't been privy to seeing Kim down there, Kim is surprised, saying, "You haven't seen my vagina? We'll get there. It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina."