Pete Davidson Makes His Debut on The Kardashians at Long Last

Our long national nightmare is over—Pete Davidson has finally participated in filming a scene for The Kardashians.
It took until the season finale of the brood's Hulu show, but the disembodied voice of Kim Kardashian's boyfriend made itself heard in the June 16 episode—and it was worth the wait.
In a post-credits scene, Kim gives a shout-out to audio supervisor Paxy (a.k.a. Erin Paxton), who Kim says might know her more intimately than anybody.
"You have to meet Paxy," Kim tells someone standing behind her and off-camera during a confessional. "Paxy has worked with me as audio 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina."
And then it happens.
"More than me?" a familiar voice questions from off-screen. It is, of course, Pete.
"Not more than you," Kim comforts Pete. "But she's probably seen it."
When a person off-screen credited as "Producer"—who we can only assume is Paxy—tells Kim that she hasn't been privy to seeing Kim down there, Kim is surprised, saying, "You haven't seen my vagina? We'll get there. It takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina."
Kim then takes a beat and says, "But you could look on the Internet." Oh, Kimberly.
Anyway, back to Pete.
The comedian's presence was previously felt on the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, when Kim was questioned about their love story, though we didn't actually hear or see him.
But while Kim was traveling to the Dominican Republic, Pete called her and the two chatted as Kim gave him a tour of her private plane. (Viewers learned last week that he stocked the plane with Kim's go-to comfort food: Dibs ice cream.)
In a confessional, Kim opened up about why she was reluctant to share details about her relationship with Pete on camera.
"I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like 'Oh my god, I met someone and I'm having fun' and then just like start talking about it on a show," she revealed. "Then if we weren't talking months later I'd be an idiot. Or a whore, either one."
First we got a phone call, then we got a comment from behind the camera—maybe we'll actually get to see Pete's face in season two!
The entire first season of The Kardashians is available to stream now on Hulu.