Congressman Sean Casten’s Daughter Gwen Dead at 17

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Illinois Congressman Sean Casten is mourning the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Gwen, who died earlier this week.

"This morning, Congressman Casten's beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away," the congressman's office confirmed on Twitter June 13. "The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time."

No other details surrounding the tragedy, including her cause of death, have been shared.

Gwen graduated from Downers Grove North High School in May and planned to attend University of Vermont in the fall to study environmental science, according to her Instagram page. Following, the tragic news of her death, her high school's Empowerment Club, which she founded and lead, shared that she "was cherished by all."

"There are no words that can begin to describe the loss we are feeling," the club wrote on Instagram. "She was so loved, and her incredible impact will live forever within our community. Thank you Gwen, for everything you have done to influence our lives and fill them with love and positivity. You were truly a force to be reckoned with. We will miss you."