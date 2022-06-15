Jared Leto Recalls His Friendship With “Lovely” Elizabeth Holmes

Watch : "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

This is one scene in The Dropout we wish we could have seen.

Jared Leto revealed he once crossed paths with Elizabeth Holmes and found the now convicted fraudster to be "incredibly smart" and "funny."

"I had heard her speak in Palo Alto. She was great onstage," the actor recalled during a conversation with Amanda Seyfried—who portrayed the Theranos CEO in the Hulu miniseries—for Variety on June 14. "Then I met her after that, and I liked her a lot. But no indication that things weren't great in her life and at the company."

After Leto, 50, presented Holmes with an honor at the 2015 Glamour's Woman of the Year Awards, the two stuck up an unlikely friendship.

"We stayed in touch after that and talked a few times, but my experience with her was always quite lovely," he added. "Not everyone is one thing. No one is one thing."

During the chat, Seyfried, 36, expressed that she was envious of Leto's interactions with Holmes, an opportunity she was not given as she prepared to play the Standford University dropout due to legal restrictions.