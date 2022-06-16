Your First Look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Camp Shallow Lake

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

Grab your sleeping bags, we're going camping!

Season three of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering July 27 on Disney+, is breaking free from the confines of East High and setting up shop at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California.

According to Disney+, the season will feature the Wildcats and other campers "primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors."

We can smell the bug spray from here.

The new season welcomes back regulars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez, with Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles as new additions to the HSM:TM:TS family.

One member of the family who won't be around as much is Olivia Rodrigo, who starred as Nini in the first two seasons of the show. The reigning Grammy winner for Best New Artist will return for season three, but in a limited capacity.