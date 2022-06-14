Amber Heard Reacts to "Insane" Rumor She Was Cut From Aquaman 2 After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard is washing away the claims that she has been cut from Aquaman 2.
A rep for the 36-year-old actress spoke out after a report surfaced on June 14, which alleged that Warner Bros. will recast Heard's role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.
Heard's spokesperson tells E! News, "The rumor mill continues as it has from day one—inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane."
E! News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and hasn't heard back.
The denial comes after a "source" told Just Jared that her role of Mera will be reshot with a new actress.
Just Jared later posted an "update" saying sources close to the film's production said, "Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role."
Well before the report this week, Heard recently testified in court how her career has been negatively affected by her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard said during the defamation trial last month that her part in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was reduced after Depp's previous lawyer, Adam Waldman, argued that domestic abuse allegations she made in an 2018 op-ed written for The Washington Post were part of an "elaborate hoax."
"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script," Heard testified. "Without giving any spoilers away...they basically took a bunch out of my role."
Although Heard never mentioned Depp's name in the 2018 piece, the actor's lawyers argued in previous court documents that her personal essay "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her."
After six weeks of trial concluded, a Virginia jury ruled that Amber was liable of defaming Depp. The jury awarded $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 to meet the state's legal limit, making his total damages less than $10.4 million. Heard prevailed on one of three counts in her countersuit, and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
One day after the jury reached a verdict, Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft said her client was "demonized" during the trial and plans to appeal the court's decision.
"She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft said during a June 2 appearance on Today, adding "there was so much evidence that did not come in."