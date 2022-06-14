Sami Sheen Teases Upcoming Projects After Dad Charlie Comments on Her New OnlyFans Account

Watch : Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account

Sami Sheen is just getting started on her new project.

Earlier this week, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' 18-year-old daughter promoted her new OnlyFans account on Instagram. The post resulted in both of her parents speaking out about the profile.

"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I've urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Charlie said in a statement to E! News on June 13. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

In response, Denise told E! News that Sami's choices were out of her control. "Sam is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," the actress said. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."

Regardless of what her parents said, Sami showed no signs of shutting down her profile. "Don't forget to subscribe if you haven't already," she tweeted on June 14. "I have a new post going up there on Wednesday."