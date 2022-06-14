Styles & Accessories That Pilates Girls Will Love

TikTok users everywhere say Pilates is their favorite form of movement. Here are 14 styles from Amazon, Set Active, Alo Yoga, and more inspired by the "Pilates Girl" trend.

By Carly Shihadeh Jun 14, 2022 10:52 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop Wellness
E-Comm:Pilates Girl Trend Photo Request

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you enjoy scrolling through TikTok, you've probably seen the term "Pilates Girl" is trending. A "Pilates Girl" is someone whose favorite form of workout is, you guessed it, Pilates. This form of movement can be great for those who need a strengthening, low-impact workout. Anyone can be a "Pilates Girl," and we've rounded up styles and accessories inspired by this wellness trend.

Whether you're already a Pilates Girl (or guy) or you're thinking about incorporating more Pilates into your workout routine, scroll below for 14 styles, accessories, and equipment that you'll love from Amazon, Set Active, Alo Yoga, Bala, and Lululemon.  

read
The TikTok Viral Lululemon Slides Plus 11 Affordable Styles for Summer

Bala Bangles

These Bala Bangles will add a little more resistance to your workout. Wear them for pilates or on your next hot girl walk. The best part about them is they look so chic, so they're the perfect accessory while you sweat. 

$50
Bala

FAFOFA Workout Sets for Women 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed Crop Tank High Waist Shorts Yoga Outfits

This workout set is perfect for workouts in warm weather, and it's only $27. 

$27
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Gives Update After Ozzy Osbourne’s “Major” Surgery

2

Meet Law and Order's Newest Recruit For Season 22

3

Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle with Spout Lid, 22 Ounce, Blush

This insulated water bottle comes in 14 colors and it's 20% off.

$32
$25
Amazon

Seamless Delight High Neck Bra

This high neck sports bra from Alo Yoga will provide coverage and support during your workout, and it comes in Alo's newest red color that is perfect for summer. 

$62
Alo Yoga

High-Waist Airbrush Legging

Pair these leggings with the bra above, and you'll have the perfect hot girl summer workout set. 

$88
Alo Yoga

Bala Bands

Add resistance bands to your workout for the best burn. 

$30
Bala

Restfeel Women's Slide

These Lululemon slides went viral on TikTok, and for good reason. They come in four colors that are so chic, you'll get so many compliments on your way to and from your next pilates workout. 

$58
Lululemon

Bala Pilates Ball

This pilates ball comes in 3 colors, and it'll take your workout to the next level. 

$25
Bala

Pride Throwback Sock

These trending socks are a part of Alo Yoga's Pride Collection. 100% of net proceeds from this collection benefit The Human Rights Campaign. Wear these during any slider portions of your pilates workout. 

$20
Alo Yoga

Set Active X REVOLVE Ribbed V Sports Bra

A lot of TikTok users love pilates, and they also love Set Active. You'll look so chic in this Set Active workout bra. 

$48
Revolve

Set Active X REVOLVE Legging

Pair these leggings with the bra above for the perfect chic, neutral workout look. 

$65
Revolve

BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap and Yoga Blocks

This mat has over 58K 5-star reviews on Amazon. For just $18, you'll use it multiple times for your at-home and studio workouts.

$23
$18
Amazon

Everywhere Belt Bag

This belt bag is called the "Everywhere Bag" for a reason. You'll see it on it-girls everywhere. 

$38
Lululemon

Set Active X REVOLVE Box Cut Sports Bra

Here's another Set Active sports bra we're obsessed with. 

$45
Revolve

Up next: Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham, Salma Hayek and More Stars Recommend Self-Tanners

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Gives Update After Ozzy Osbourne’s “Major” Surgery

2

Meet Law and Order's Newest Recruit For Season 22

3

Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

4

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Cozy During G'Day AAA Arts Gala Date

5

Amber Heard Reacts to "Insane" Rumor She Was Cut From Aquaman 2

Latest News

Jared Leto Recalls His Friendship With “Lovely” Elizabeth Holmes

These Best-Selling Summer Hats on Amazon Are Stylish & Affordable

Amber Heard Reacts to "Insane" Rumor She Was Cut From Aquaman 2

Sami Sheen Teases Projects After Dad Charlie Comments on Her OnlyFans

Styles & Accessories That Pilates Girls Will Love

Bradley Cooper Recalls Being "So Lost" Amid Past Cocaine Addiction

VPR's Brittany Cartwright Explains "Rift" With Stassi Schroeder