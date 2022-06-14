Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Breaks Down Her "Rift" With Stassi Schroeder

Jax Taylor may be the no. 1 guy in his group, but for now, that group no longer includes Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.
The Vanderpump Rules alum and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are currently on the outs with the couple after they did not attend Stassi and Beau's Italy wedding last month. Stassi hinted at this on a recent episode of her The Good, the Bad and the Baby podcast—despite her refusal to name names—seemingly accusing Jax and Brittany of not only RSVP'ing to her wedding just to back out at the last minute, but also "talk[ing] s--t" behind her and Beau's backs.
Brittany then appeared on the June 13 episode of the Betches Mom podcast, explaining that there are "rifts" currently affecting their friend group and more or less confirming that she and Jax were the subject of Stassi's rant. "With me and Stassi," she added, "there's some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out."
Despite Stassi's insistence that Brittany and Jax never planned to attend the wedding in the first place, Brittany said she "would never in a million years do something like that on purpose."
Brittany, who shares 14-month-old Cruz with Jax, continued, "We had actual reasons why we couldn't go that were not talked about. Like, Cruz's passport didn't come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home. I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn't make it to the wedding for those reasons."
Still, she understands why Stassi is upset. "Having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, I feel terrible about it and I'm truly sorry," she added. "And I hope that one day, we'll be able to talk about this and figure it all out."
Especially for the sake of their children, Brittany said, giving a nod to Stassi and Beau's 17-month-old daughter Hartford.
"It's hard when you can't even talk to each other and actually hear each other's sides, and then one side is out there," Brittany explained, appearing to reference the narrative Stassi shared on her own podcast. "I would've never even talked about it at all. It's just makes me sad. I'm trying not to cry."
Stassi seemed equally hurt while recounting her version of the story, especially since she and Beau had to uninvite several other guests. "
"I can't believe that I took two spots. I can't believe I thought we were close," Stassi said. "I feel stupid that I thought we were better friends than that. I wanna surround myself with [people] that communicate with me, that we have mutual respect."
"It's not about the fact that you guys didn't come," she later added. "It's the way you handled it. You obviously don't care that much about us or have that much love and respect for us to communicate and handle it in a respectful way and I'm not here for it."