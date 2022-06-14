Affordable Hats on Amazon That'll Keep You Stylish, Cool and Protected All Summer Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

From portable neck fans to air conditioners, comfy travel clothes to travel-ready beauty tools, Amazon has everything you need to make this summer the best one yet. If you're in the market for a hat to take on vacation or to keep you protected while you're out and about, we searched all over Amazon to find some of the cutest styles and best deals on hats for summer.

Bucket hats continue to be a must-have style, and you can find some budget-friendly options on Amazon for less than $15. For instance, The Hat Depot Bucket Hat is a popular option among Amazon shoppers with over 16,000 five-star reviews. There are over 40 different colors and patterns, and most of them are under $15 with some options as low as $12.

Looking for something fun? Be sure to check out these chic embroidered sun hats with UPF 50. These feature playful phrases like "Do not disturb," "Alcohol you later," and "Aloha beaches," you'll truly feel like you're on vacation when you put on one.

We've rounded up some affordable hats from Amazon that you'll want to wear all season long. Check those out below.