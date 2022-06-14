Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Cutest Family Photos

Watch : Morgan Stewart McGraw Returns With SHOCKING News

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's family photos will have you popping with joy.

Jordan—the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw—got engaged to the E! News Nightly Pop host in July 2020, and the two wasted no time beginning to build their adorable family.

A month after Jordan popped the question, Morgan announced she was pregnant with her first child. Flash forward to December, Jordan and a pregnant Morgan officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The newlyweds welcomed daughter Row Renggli McGraw, 1, into the world in February 2021, and come September, Morgan announced that she was pregnant again, this time with a baby boy.

Their son, three-month-old Grey Oliver McGraw, was born on February 18, 2022, a year and a day after his big sister's birth. "Grey is perfect!" Morgan said on an episode of Daily Pop. "He has completed our family, and we are beyond thrilled."