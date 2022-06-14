Sharon Osbourne Gives Update After Ozzy Osbourne’s “Major” Surgery

Sharon Osbourne thanked fans for their concern after Ozzy Osbourne went through a big surgery on June 13. Read her update on how he's doing following the procedure.

The master of reality is on the mend.

After Ozzy Osbourne went through a big surgery on June 13, his wife Sharon Osbourne is sharing an update with the Black Sabbath singer's loyal fans.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!" the 69-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on June 14. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him." 

The day prior, Sharon told viewers on The Talk that Ozzy, 73, was going under the knife for "a very major operation." 

"I have to be there," she explained. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

Though Sharon hasn't elaborated on the procedure, the couple has previously discussed his battles with a variety of medical conditions, including Parkinson's disease, neck issues and, two months ago, COVID-19

"I am very worried about Ozzy right now," Sharon said on The Talk in April. "We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

Despite the health concerns, Sharon has recently shared several happy milestones with their kids Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Showtime

In May, she celebrated her son Jack's baby shower with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart. She wrote at the time, "Beautiful Day celebrating another baby on the way!"

Just days later, she congratulated daughter Kelly on her first baby on the way with partner Sidney George Wilson. "My [heart] could not be more full!" Sharon wrote. "So excited to share this beautiful journey with you @KellyOsbourne."

For his part, Ozzy re-posted a message from his guitarist Gus G wishing him a "successful surgery & speedy recovery." On June 14, his Instagram page also shared a poster from his Ultimate Sin Tour in 1986 for a throwback moment as he continues to heal.

