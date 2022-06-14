Persuasion Trailer: Dakota Johnson Is in the Middle of a Regency-Era Love Triangle

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show

Dakota Johnson is taking a trip back in time.

In the first trailer for Netflix's Persuasion, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress plays Anne Elliot, a progressive young woman with plenty of witty remarks on her family. Case in point: She describes her father, played by Richard E. Grant, as a man who's "never met a reflective surface he didn't like."

Nonetheless, she loves and respects her family, who convinced her to send away potential husband Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). As Anne says in the trailer, "I would have been a far happier woman in keeping him than I have been in giving him up."

But then, Frederick returns at the most inopportune time. Now a decorated captain of the war, he's a better marriage prospect than before but Anne has work to do if she wants to mend their relationship.

Fortunately, Frederick isn't the only eligible bachelor in Anne's life. William Elliot (Henry Golding), Anne's cousin, comes along and expresses interest in a love match.