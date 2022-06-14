Persuasion Trailer: Dakota Johnson Is in the Middle of a Regency-Era Love Triangle

Dakota Johnson is taking a trip back in time.
In the first trailer for Netflix's Persuasion, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress plays Anne Elliot, a progressive young woman with plenty of witty remarks on her family. Case in point: She describes her father, played by Richard E. Grant, as a man who's "never met a reflective surface he didn't like."
Nonetheless, she loves and respects her family, who convinced her to send away potential husband Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). As Anne says in the trailer, "I would have been a far happier woman in keeping him than I have been in giving him up."
But then, Frederick returns at the most inopportune time. Now a decorated captain of the war, he's a better marriage prospect than before but Anne has work to do if she wants to mend their relationship.
Fortunately, Frederick isn't the only eligible bachelor in Anne's life. William Elliot (Henry Golding), Anne's cousin, comes along and expresses interest in a love match.
"I am willing to work for my titles," William tells Anne, to which she cheekily replies, "Imagine my luck. A flirt and a hard worker."
William gets the last word, adding, "Don't forget rich."
Anne cannot believe how her romantic prospects have turned around, marveling, "How is it that life without warning could become flooded with such newness?"
As Netflix teased in the description, Anne will be forced to "choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."
This is one of Dakota's first period dramas, which she said was a welcome change from past roles. "Persuasion was so fun," she told Vogue in December. "Doing a Jane Austen film is the dream, and there are only a few of them so I feel incredibly lucky. The cast is amazing and our director, Carrie Cracknell, is fantastic."
See Dakota as Anne when Persuasion premieres July 15 on Netflix.