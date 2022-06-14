See Ashley Olsen Celebrate Her Birthday in New York With Longtime Love Louis Eisner

Watch : Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Shares a Rare Hiking Pic

Spotted in a New York minute: Ashley Olsen ringing in her 36th birthday with her boyfriend Louis Eisner.

The pair was photographed walking into The Grill in New York City on June 13 to celebrate Ashley's special day. For their dinner date, Ashley and Louis kept it casual yet chic. The Full House alum sported a black blazer, jeans and loafers. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old artist stepped out in a pink button-up shirt paired with jeans, as seen in a photo obtained by E! News.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Ashley and Louis didn't engage in any PDA outside the venue, but rather kept a very "matter of fact" profile while going into the restaurant.

The couple's outing marks one of the few times they have been spotted out together over the span of their romance, which began in 2017. After all, The Row fashion designer—who last appeared on the red carpet in November 2021—has strived to maintain a low-profile life.