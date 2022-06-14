See Ashley Olsen Celebrate Her Birthday in New York With Longtime Love Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen and boyfriend Louis Eisner stepped out in New York City for a dinner date on the designer’s birthday. See the pair’s celebratory sighting.

Spotted in a New York minute: Ashley Olsen ringing in her 36th birthday with her boyfriend Louis Eisner.

The pair was photographed walking into The Grill in New York City on June 13 to celebrate Ashley's special day. For their dinner date, Ashley and Louis kept it casual yet chic. The Full House alum sported a black blazer, jeans and loafers. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old artist stepped out in a pink button-up shirt paired with jeans, as seen in a photo obtained by E! News.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Ashley and Louis didn't engage in any PDA outside the venue, but rather kept a very "matter of fact" profile while going into the restaurant.

The couple's outing marks one of the few times they have been spotted out together over the span of their romance, which began in 2017. After all, The Row fashion designer—who last appeared on the red carpet in November 2021—has strived to maintain a low-profile life.

Back in June 2021, Mary-Kate Olsen shared that her and Ashley are both "discreet people." The sisters' desire to stay out of the spotlight even affected their approach to creating their clothing line.

"We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us," Ashley recalled in their 2021 interview with British magazine i-D. "It was really about the product, to the point where we were like, ‘Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?'"

