Becca Kufrin Hopes Her Proposal to Thomas Jacobs Has You Saying "Screw the Norm"

Becca Kufrin took matters into her own hands.

In May, the star of season 14 of The Bachelorette proposed to her Bachelor in Paradise co-star Thomas Jacobs—and now she's explaining exactly what went down.

"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," Becca exclusively told E! News. "But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked."

However, as she was on tour co-hosting The Bachelor: Live on Stage tour, Becca began to see her supportive boyfriend in a new light. Thus, a plan was hatched.

"I was like, 'Look, I'm going to be home in a few weeks and there's so much to do in this lifetime, but I just want him to know how committed I am,'" Becca said. "So I started planning in April, all of the things that would go into my proposal for him, and it all came to fruition in the middle of May."