Kylie Jenner Says She's Dealing With Pain Amid Postpartum Journey

Kylie Jenner is keeping fans up-to-date on her postpartum fitness journey.
Four months after giving birth to a baby boy, the 24-year-old shared a glimpse into her workout routine, captioning the shot of her in activewear, "No days off!" However, it wasn't the easiest gym session for The Kardashians star. "I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts," she wrote alongside a video of herself on the treadmill, "but I am on a mission to get strong again."
Kylie has been documenting her workouts for the past few months since she and Travis Scott welcomed their son. In April, she posted a snap of her core, writing, "My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally." As for her go-to exercise routine, the makeup mogul shared later that month that it's a combination of walking and Pilates.
"Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," she wrote at the time, "down 40 lbs just trying to be healthy and patient."
And she's encouraged other parents to be kind to themselves, too. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually," Kylie, also mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, said. "It's just crazy and, yeah, I didn't wanna just get back to life without saying that because…we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us but it hasn't been easy for me either. It's been hard, and I just wanted to say that."
Because as she reminded her followers, it's OK, not to be OK. noting, "I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy," she continued, "and we have to have to stop putting on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth."
Slowly but surely, she's rediscovering who she is. "When your postpartum hormones start to level out," she captioned a TikTok from 2017's Life of Kylie, which saw her mouthing, "Dude, I'm getting my personality back though like I'm feeling like myself again. I really was not myself."