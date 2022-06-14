The TikTok Viral Lululemon Slides Plus 11 Affordable Styles for Summer

Replace your fuzzy slippers with slides starting at just $12 from Lululemon, Amazon, and Nordstrom Rack that will be your go-to shoes for warmer days ahead.

By Carly Shihadeh Jun 14, 2022
We all live in our fuzzy, cozy slippers in the fall and winter, but we need the perfect loungewear shoe for the warmer months. We're making the case for slides to be your go-to shoe this summer, and we're not alone.

The Lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide recently went viral on TikTok. It's the perfect shoe to wear to and from pilates, on your next coffee run, and around the house. Slides are so easy to slip on, and you can wear them anywhere you'll get wet, so they're perfect for your next beach or pool day.

Express yourself with fun colors, or rock a more neutral slide that will match with everything. After seeing the love for the Lululemon slide, it inspired us to find more affordable options as well. Scroll below for the Lululemon slides and affordable slides from Amazon and Nordstrom Rack. The best part? Prices start at just $12.

Restfeel Women's Slide

These TikTok viral slides from Lululemon come in 4 neutral, chic colors. Pair them with your favorite Lululemon yoga set to and from your next workout class.

$58
Lululemon

Joomra Women's Non Slip Quick Drying, Ultra Cushion, Thick Sole Shower, Bathroom Pillow Slippers

These Amazon slides are 40% off and they come in 13 colors, including a soft pink color that looks like the pink Lululemon slide that sold out. 

$40
$24
Amazon

Tretorn Tragrant Slide Sandal

These slides are so fun and colorful. The best part? They're 77% off.

$50
$12
Nordstrom Rack

rosyclo Unisex Adults Non-Slip Quick Drying Open Toe Bathroom Slippers

Make a statement in these bright slides that include quick-drying and non-slip features. 

$24
Amazon

Kenneth Cole Setia Slide Sandal

These chic Kenneth Cole slides from Nordstrom Rack are on sale now for 53% off.

$30
$14
Nordstrom Rack

shark slides shark slippers women's cute summer light sandals men's fashion cute beach slippers indoor slippers

How fun are these shark slides? They're perfect for summer, and they're yours for just $17.

$17
Amazon

Adidas Adilette Shower Slide

These slides come in 25 colors, including the classic black and white Adidas stripes. 

$15
Amazon

Mia Lexa Slide Sandal

Make a statement in these comfy slides that come in 5 pastel colors.

$30
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Seguritat Unisex Comfort Soft Slides, Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals, Lightweight Slip on House Slippers

We love the straps on these soft slides, and they come in 5 colors. The best part? They're just $12. 

$12
Amazon

Adidas Adilette Slide Sandal

You'll be pretty in pink in these Adidas slides that are 20% off.

$25
$20
Nordstrom Rack

TreeMall Pillow Slippers Cloud Slides Sandals,Non-Slip Quick Drying Bathroom Shower Slippers Massage Home Slippers for Women & Men

These slides from Amazon look so pillowy. We can't wait to slide into them this summer. 

$21
Amazon

Adidas Adilette Shower Slide

These Adidas slides come in 11 colors, and they're on sale for just $15. 

$25
$15
Nordstrom Rack

