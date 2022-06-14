Why Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko Felt "Very Solid" Taking Their Romance Public After 4 Years

Watch : Bachelor Star JoJo Fletcher's Exclusive Wedding Details

Becca Tilley wasn't sure how Bachelor Nation was going to react when she revealed her romance with Hayley Kiyoko, but she was sure of one thing: the relationship itself.

"We've been together for four years," Becca exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop, "so the good thing is when we went public, we felt very solid in our relationship."

The Bachelor alum confirmed her romance with the pop star in an Instagram post on May 20, writing, "Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch."

Paired with an adorable compilation video of the couple's shared memories, the post came just hours after Hayley dropped a music video starring none other than Becca herself. A romantic queer parody of The Bachelorette, the "For the Girls" video ended with Hayley giving her girlfriend her final rose and the two sharing a sweet kiss.

A couple of weeks have passed since then, and Becca told Daily Pop on June 14 that they've been filled with lots of love: "I never could've predicted the support and love that we've gotten."