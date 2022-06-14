Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham, Salma Hayek and More Stars Recommend Self-Tanners

We included these products shared by Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Salma Hayek, JoJo Fletcher, Ashley Graham, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Cassie Randolph, Kelly Ripa, Mary Fitzgerald, and Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for a little extra glow this summer, you might want to add a new self-tanner to your beauty routine. There are so many products to choose from, but who wants to "test out" a self-tanner? That's a risky beauty endeavor. It could turn out beautifully or you can end up with some orange streaks. Instead of randomly trying something new, check out some self-tanning products recommended by celebs including Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Salma Hayek, JoJo Fletcher, Ashley Graham, Kelly Ripa, Mary Fitzgerald, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Cassie Randolph, and Madison LeCroy.
Whether you're looking for tanning mousse, a clear spray, tanning drops, or a gradual lotion, these stars have you covered with their tried and true options.
Celebrity Self-Tanner Recommendations
SOL by Jergens Medium Water Mousse, Water-based Self Tanner with Coconut Water, Tanning Water, Dye-free Sunless Tanning Foam, 5 Ounce, Tanning Active Derived from Natural Sugars
"I love that it's made with natural sugars and coconut oil," Kourtney Kardashian said as she discussed her Poosh summer mailer picks.
This tanning mousse has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water
"I used this Tan-Luxe water spray on my face because my body gets really tan and I keep my face out of the sun. So, to try and give my face a little bit of glow, I use that water and I really love it. I spray it, rub it in, I wait for it to try and I put my skincare on top," Hailey Bieber shared on TikTok.
This product has 11.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. There are two shades to choose from.
Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Dancing With the Stars winner and Bachelor Nation fan favorite Kaitlyn Bristowe told E!, "Tan-Luxe will always be on my list of favorite beauty products. Nothing beats a good tan, but I've also been trying to avoid sun exposure on my face as much as possible. Using Tan-Luxe makes it easy to not expose my face to the sun because I know I can still get that natural tan. It's very easy to apply, and I love the bronzed color it turns into—definitely not an orange tone at all. I've also been trying to wear less makeup, and having a tan makes it easier to get away with less!"
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher included these drops in an Amazon roundup, remarking, "I'm super particular about my tanning products. I've tried a number of them. There are only a couple that I swear by and Tan-Luxe is one of them. You can add the tanning drops to any of your moisturizers and apply it at night to wake up with a really beautiful, summer glow."
"Tan-Luxe — they're tanning drops, you put it in your moisturizer, and then you put it on, and your tan develops slowly," she said. "This product is kind of remarkable. It stains nothing! It's literally like applying moisturizer, but you really have to be mindful," Kelly Ripa raved during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, per Us Weekly.
The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph advised, "All Tan-Luxe products, I am a huge fan of. I'm obsessed with all Tan-Luxe stuff. I like it because it goes on clear so you don't have to worry about any orange tanner getting anywhere and it does not smell at all. I burn easily and have very fair skin, so that's why I have a good tanner. I still like to have that tan glow. You can't go wrong with this."
These tanning drops come in two shades and they have 53.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
St. Tropez Gradual Tan Classic Daily Youth Boosting Cream
Salma Hayek told Harper's Bazaar, "I recommend it. It doesn't stink."
This gradual tanning lotion comes in two shades.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
"I have this deep, nourishing face mask from my acupuncturist, which I'll sometimes use. I put a nice balm over it, leave it on all night, and then I just wake up super dewy. I love it. And then, after the balm, I like to spray St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist over it to keep me tan," Ashley Graham told WhoWhatWear.
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said, "One of my friends told me about this. You can refresh your glow just by spraying this. This is good, especially for the face, just to keep that good fresh tan."
This product has 31.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse, Vegan Self Tanner for a Sunkissed Glow
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said, "I am a huge tanning person, but not out in the sun even though I would love to do that. I try to make sure my skin is hydrated and looks fresh. I normally try to faux tan a majority of the time. My mom did spray tans for the pageant contestants in my hometown. That's how I learned how to get a good spray tan. I use this St. Tropez Mousse. This is a green-based product, which is super important because your tan won't look orange."
This tanning mousse has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 27.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
While you're (faux) tanning, check out these tips from celebrity spray tan artist Isabel Alysa.