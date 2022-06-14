FBoy Island Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Nikki Glaser OBSESSIVELY Tags Taylor Swift in IG Stories

F yes!

HBO Max's FBoy Island is set to return this summer—July 14, to be exact—with three new leads, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda, who are ready to find love in paradise. The only catch? Not all of the 26 suitors are there for the right reasons. In fact, 13 of the men are self-proclaimed "FBoys," who are just looking to win a cash prize by duping Mia, Louise and Tamaris.

Shame, shame, we know your name.

If you had any favorites from season one, get excited, because HBO Max teased that "the new season will see the return of some familiar faces"—and we don't think they're just referring to host Nikki Glaser.

Oh, and you can also expect "a bombshell twist that changes everything," according to the streamer. So, be sure to grab some sunblock, as it sounds like things are about to heat up on season two of FBoy Island.