FBoy Island Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

It's time to head back to paradise, as FBoy Island finally has a release date for season two on HBO Max.

F yes!

HBO Max's FBoy Island is set to return this summer—July 14, to be exact—with three new leads, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard and Tamaris Sepulveda, who are ready to find love in paradise. The only catch? Not all of the 26 suitors are there for the right reasons. In fact, 13 of the men are self-proclaimed "FBoys," who are just looking to win a cash prize by duping Mia, Louise and Tamaris.

Shame, shame, we know your name.

If you had any favorites from season one, get excited, because HBO Max teased that "the new season will see the return of some familiar faces"—and we don't think they're just referring to host Nikki Glaser.

Oh, and you can also expect "a bombshell twist that changes everything," according to the streamer. So, be sure to grab some sunblock, as it sounds like things are about to heat up on season two of FBoy Island.

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

FBoy Island, which was created by longtime Bachelor Nation executive producer Elan Gale, had a successful first season debut in July 2021, resulting in an August 2021 renewal.

Gale even teased to E! News that he's already envisioning a spin-off, FGirl Island. As he shared, "So that we can explore the other dynamic that exist out in the world, one of the many."

Keep reading for other notable release dates:

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
The Old Man (FX) - June 16

The new FX drama starring Jeff Bridges hits the network just before summer.

Peacock
Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - June 16

Return to Rutherford Falls this June!

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) - June 17

Here comes summer! The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Prime Video on June 17.

TNT
Animal Kingdom (TNT) - June 19

The final season of Animal Kingdom will premiere in June.

Netflix
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - June 22

Season three of Umbrella Academy arrives this June.

Freeform/Jeff Petry
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) - June 21

Motherland: Fort Salem—starring Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams—returns June 21.

The CW
Wellington Paranormal (CW) - June 22

The third season of the What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal, premieres with not one, but two episodes on June 22.

FX
The Bear (FX on Hulu) - June 23

The Bear will live exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Prime Video
The One That Got Away (Prime Video) - June 24

Prime Video's new reality series The One That Got Away hits the streamer on June 24.

Netflix
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix) - June 15

Power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy head to our small screens on June 15.

Apple TV+
Loot (Apple TV+) - June 24

The Maya Rudolph-led comedy will premiere this summer.

John P. Johnson/HBO
Westworld (HBO) - June 26

Westworld's fourth season returns in June.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - June 28

Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be back on the case come this June!

Prime Video
The Terminal List (Prime Video) - July 1

The Chris Pratt-led Terminal List series debuts July 1.

CBS
Big Brother (CBS) - July 6

Season 24 of Big Brother will welcome new house guests on July 6.

Courtesy of Paramount
The Challenge: USA (July 6) - CBS

T.J. Lavin hosts The Challenge: USA, in which 28 alum from SurvivorLove IslandBig Brother and The Amazing Race compete for the grand prize.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Maggie (Hulu) - July 6

Maggie—starring Rebecca Rittenhouse—will drop July 6 on Hulu.

The CW
Mysteries Decoded (The CW) - July 6

Mysteries Decoded will return to The CW on July 6.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Persona™ Nutrition
Generation Gap (ABC) - July 7

Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show which premieres July 7. 

Freeform/Christopher Willard
Good Trouble (Freeform) - July 7

Some good news about Good Trouble!

The Freeform series returns for the second part of season four on July 7.

ABC
Press Your Luck (ABC) - July 7

We're in luck!

Press Your Luck premieres July 7 on ABC.

Apple TV+
Black Bird (Apple TV+) - July 8

Ray Liotta's last performance is documented in Apple TV+'s Black Bird, premiering July 8.

discovery+
Conjuring Kesha (Discovery+) - July 8

Tik Tok on the clock: Conjuring Kesha is almost here!

The unscripted series premieres July 8 on Discovery+.

ABC
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) - July 10

Celebrity Family Feud, with host Steve Harvey, returns July 10 on ABC. 

ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) - July 10

Michael Strahan is back as host of The $100,000 Pyramid on July 10. 

FX
What We Do in the Shadows (FX) - July 12

Sink your teeth into this news: What We Do in the Shadows returns in July!

ABC/Craig Sjodin
The Bachelorette (ABC) - July 11

Get ready for double the love! 

The Bachelorette returns for season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as the leading ladies.

Getty Images
Everything’s Trash (Freeform) - July 13

Everything's Trash except this news. 

The Freeform series makes its debut July 13.

HBO Max
FBoy Island (HBO Max) - July 14

Grab some sunblock, because things are about to heat up again on FBoy Island. Season two returns July 14.

