Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale Is On: All Sale Bags, Shoes, Clothing & More Are an Extra 25% Off

Tory Burch has some of the most elegant bag and shoe styles, you can't help but feel extra chic when you're sporting something with the brand's signature double T. If you love Tory Burch as much as we do, we've got amazing news. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is happening now and all sale styles are an extra 25% off!
That means, you can snag their popular Miller Cloud sandal, which are super comfy and stylish, for $127. That's over $100 off the original price. You can also find some really cute accessories for you and your friends, like the Tory Burch Serif-T Single-Wrap Bracelet for just $37.
But of course, bags are our number one thing to shop at Tory Burch. Lucky for us, so many bags are included in their Semi-Annual Sale. We are loving the large Tory Burch Ella Reversible Market Tote that comes in five gorgeous patterns. It's originally $198, but with the added 25% off discount, you can get it for just $97. That's a pretty amazing deal.
The sale is happening from now until June 28, but we highly suggest shopping ASAP as several popular styles are already selling out fast. You don't want to miss an amazing deal on something you love.
We've rounded up some of the best deals and styles from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Check those out below.
The Best Deals on Bags From Tory Buch's Semi-Annual Sale
Tory Burch Ella Reversible Market Tote
Tory Burch's Ella Reversible Market Tote is the perfect carry-it-all bag for summer and beyond. It comes in five beautiful patterns including leopard, basket-weave and a postcard from Hawaii, which is one of our faves. Right now, it's on sale for $97.
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Phone Crossbody
This stunning orange phone crossbody will give your outfit a nice pop of color this season. If you like carrying around the bare minimum, this is the perfect bag for you. Plus, it's originally $298 but it's on sale today for $82. Can't get better than that!
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Glazed Mini Bag in Fig
Tory Burch shoppers love the Perry Bombé Glazed Mini Bag for being cute and compact, yet surprisingly spacious. It's the perfect everyday bag and the fig color available is super versatile.
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Suede Powder-Coated Small Camera Bag
The super classy and cute Kira Chevron Camera Bag is made with soft chevron-quilted shade. It's originally $358, but it's on sale today for $187.
Tory Burch Leather Bucket Bag
Love bucket bags? Now's your chance to get Tory Burch's Leather Bucket Bag for a really great discount.
Tory Burch Walker Double-Zip Crossbody
Whether you're exploring a new city or running errands on a Saturday morning, Tory Burch's Walker Double-Zip Crossbody is the one bag you need to get you through the day. Right now, it's on sale for as low as $157.
Tory Burch Miller Mini Bag
Tory Burch's Miller Mini Bag is such a classic style, you can wear it for years to come. It features the brand's signature double T and a stylish moveable gold chain. It's originally $358, but you can get it today for $187. It's a must-have for us.
Tory Burch Perry Bombé Printed Double-Zip Mini Bag
Tory Burch took their shopper-loved Perry Bombé Mini Bag and put a pretty wallpaper-inspired floral print on it. It's originally $298, but it's on sale today for $150. Such a good deal.
The Best Deals on Accessories From Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale
Tory Burch Kira Braided Bracelet
This lovely braided bracelet is cute, sophisticated and "exceeds all expectations," says one reviewer. There are two colors to choose from, and they're on sale for $30.
Tory Burch Serif-T Single-Wrap Bracelet
Need a gift idea for your stylish friend? Numerous Tory Burch shoppers say this single-wrap bracelet is everything. There are six colors to choose from, and they're on sale today for $37. Not bad at all!
Tory Burch Perry Zip Continental Wallet
In the market for a new wallet? Tory Burch's Perry Zip Continental Wallet has all the space you need to hold your cards, receipts and more. It's originally $198, but it's on sale today for $75.
The Best Deals on Shoes & Sandals From Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale
Tory Burch Ribbon Thong Espadrille
Tory Burch's Ribbon Thong Espadrille combines two summer staples: the flip-flop and the espadrille. It comes in navy and meadow mist, and right now it's on sale for $67.
Tory Burch Diamond Patch Sandal
This gorgeous strappy goldenrod sandal is made with soft leather and features a stylish oversized diamond patch. It's originally $228, but you can get it today for $75.
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Cut-Out Leather
These adorable ballet flats are one of the brand's most comfortable styles for its flexibility and cushioned insole. This particular style is part of the limited-edition Valentine's Day capsule and featured pretty cut-out hearts all over. So cute!
Tory Burch Bombé Miller Heel Sandal
The Tory Burch Bombé Miller Heel Sandal is sure to be a compliment-getter. It's the perfect pairing to mid-length dresses or skirts, and it comes in two highly versatile colors.
Tory Burch Double T Sport Slide
Tory Burch shoppers "love love love" the "perfect" Double T Sport Slide. It's comfy and chic, and there are multiple colors to choose from. Best part is, it's on sale for as low as $105.
Tory Burch Miller Cloud
This shopper-fave style has over 1,400 reviews, most of which, are five-stars. It's lightweight and so comfortable, it was designed to "feel like heaven." There's a wide range of colors to choose from, and it's on sale for $127. We'd hurry with this though as sizes and colors are selling out fast!
