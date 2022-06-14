Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale Is On: All Sale Bags, Shoes, Clothing & More Are an Extra 25% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Tory Burch has some of the most elegant bag and shoe styles, you can't help but feel extra chic when you're sporting something with the brand's signature double T. If you love Tory Burch as much as we do, we've got amazing news. The Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is happening now and all sale styles are an extra 25% off!

That means, you can snag their popular Miller Cloud sandal, which are both super comfy and stylish, for $127. That's over $100 off the original price. You can also find some really cute accessories for you and your friends, like the Tory Burch Serif-T Single-Wrap Bracelet for just $37.

But of course, bags are our number one thing to shop at Tory Burch. Lucky for us, so many bags are included in their Semi-Annual Sale. We are loving the large Tory Burch Ella Reversible Market Tote that comes in five gorgeous patterns. It's originally $198, but with the added 25% off discount, you can get it for just $97. That's a pretty amazing deal.

The sale is happening from now until June 28, but we highly suggest shopping ASAP as several popular styles are already selling out fast. You don't want to miss an amazing deal on something you love.

We've rounded up some of the best deals and styles from the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale. Check those out below.