See Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and More in Only Murders' Season 2 Trailer

This sends the investigation in a whole new direction.
In the first trailer for season two of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) continue to make the most of their ties to the murders that took place at their apartment building, The Arconia. As Charles says in the trailer, "It's very rare for a true-crime podcast to do a sequel—we have a real opportunity here."
The problem with their podcast is that it's drawing the attention of detectives, who are investigating the mysterious murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jane Houdyshell). Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) tells them they're persons of interest in the case, questioning Charles and Oliver, "Do you know the definition of perjury?"
But the trio isn't necessarily trying to get involved. "Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments," Mabel says, to which Oliver suggests that someone is "toying" with them.
But time is running out to clear Mabel's name after she was arrested in the season one finale.
The trailer also gives a first look at newcomers Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and Shirley Maclaine, whose characters are set to shake up the Arconia in big ways.
Cara is set to play Mabel's love interest Alice, an art gallery owner who "puts Mabel in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began," according to Vanity Fair's interview with showrunner John Hoffman. He added that the relationship is "a little sparky in all the right ways" thanks to Selena and Cara's friendship behind the scenes. "It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable."
As for Shirley, she joins the series as Bunny's mom, whose identity is central to this season's mystery and therefore a secret.
What we do know about Shirley's character is that she butts heads with Amy, who plays herself. According to Hoffman, the pair argue over a painting, which somehow found its way into Amy's apartment after being stolen from Shirley.
The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season two premiere June 28 on Hulu.