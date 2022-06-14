Why Amber Heard Felt "Less Than Human" During Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Watch : Amber Heard Believes She Only Spoke Truth During Trial

Amber Heard is standing by her testimony made during Johnny Depp's trial.

Close to two weeks after a Virginia jury ruled that Heard was liable of defaming Depp, the Aquaman actress sat down with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie to reflect on a case that captivated much of the world.

"Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six city blocks lined with people holding signs saying, ‘Burn the witch. Death to Amber,'" Heard shared. "After three and a half weeks, I took the stand and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized."

"This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through," she added. "I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human."

For several days in May, Heard took the stand and testified that Depp physically and psychologically abused her. Depp denied the claims before his attorney Camille Vasquez said in closing arguments that Heard took on "the role of a lifetime" as a domestic abuse survivor.